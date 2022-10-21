Historic factory building in St. Charles to be preserved

An historic former factory in St. Charles won’t be torn down after all.

Earlier this year, alderpersons had been told that the building would be razed. They were told plans to convert the building at the northeast corner of South 13th and Indiana avenues into 14 luxury townhouses had been dropped because the building has fallen into disrepair and was too costly to save.

According to city officials, the property was recently sold and and the new owner intends to preserve the building. Plans are to address property maintenance code violations and secure and enclose the building exterior.

The new owner is expected to present plans for the reuse of the building in the coming months. The two-story brick manufacturing building was constructed in 1904 for the Heinz Brothers Cut Glass Co. and later was used as a lamp factory.

Aldermen had approved the townhouse project in 2017. The city’s approval of the project expired in June 2021.

“The property has remained in a partially demolished state for an extended period of time, resulting in a number of property maintenance code violations,” Community Development Director Russell Colby told alderpersons at the St. Charles City Council Government Operations Committee meeting Feb. 22.

Al Watts, community engagement director for Preservation Partners of the Fox Valley, had told alderpersons at that meeting the building is part of the city’s rich manufacturing history and expressed a desire to see the building saved.

“There’s very few of those buildings that are left in the city,” he said. “We are certainly willing to work with the property owners and the contractors to find other ways in which we can save money. There are state and federal benefits that are available if the building is landmarked, either locally and/or federally.”