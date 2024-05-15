Kaneland School District holding forums to review Nov. 5 referendum options

Residents of Kaneland School District 302 are invited to a referendum forum from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday or 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Kaneland High School, 47w326 Keslinger Road, Maple Park. (Sandy Bressner)

MAPLE PARK – Residents of Kaneland School District 302 are invited to a referendum forum from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday or 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Kaneland High School, 47W326 Keslinger Road, Maple Park, officials announced in a news release.

A tour of Kaneland High School will start in the library, with activities for feedback about a potential Nov. 5 referendum for projects and costs for several schools in the district.

These activities will include interactive sessions where residents can share your thoughts and ideas, as public input is crucial to the decision-making process.

The district has a presentation on potential projects with four options:

• $40 million for infrastructure and mechanical improvements, updated classroom spaces at the high school, roof replacement for all the elementary schools, flooring replacement, ventilation and air conditioning work at Blackberry and McDole Elementary schools; and upgrades to all elementary playgrounds.

• $61.39 million to add a campus reorganization and improved athletic facilities.

• $79.57 million to add a secured entrance and main office improvements, student resources and all elementaries playground improvements.

• $134.76 to add a fieldhouse and collaborative spaces.

The full presentation is available online at docs.google.com.