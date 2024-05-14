St. Charles committee on the fence about plans for townhome development on Route 31

Conceptual site map for The Grove townhome development proposed at 5N024 Route 31 in St. Charles. (Photo Provided by Frontier Development)

St. Charles Planning and Development Committee members heard a presentation for preliminary concept plans to develop a townhome complex called The Grove on Route 31 on the city’s north side at their May 13 meeting.

As proposed, The Grove would construct a 21-unit townhome complex consisting of six three-story buildings around a private drive on the currently vacant 2.5-acre parcel at 5N024 Route 31.

Local real estate developer Frontier Development submitted the preliminary concept plans. Frontier principal Curtis Hurst presented the plans before the committee, as well as at the Plan Commission meeting on May 7, where commission members heard testimony from over a dozen residents against the development.

Residents and committee members are not sure the proposed development fits the surrounding area, and have concerns about stormwater issues, building height, density and traffic.

The parcel is located on the west side of Route 31, north of Abbeywood Drive and south of White Bridge Drive. The lot has been vacant since 2002 when the previous buildings on the property were demolished. It has been unmanaged for several years and is now wooded.

The plans call for 14 three-bedroom units and seven, two-bedroom units which are to be owner-occupied, and Hurst said prices will likely range from the mid- $400,000s to low- $500,000s.

Conceptual design for The Grove townhome units proposed at 5N024 Route 31 in St. Charles. (Photo Provided by Frontier Development)

The property is currently zoned for single-family residential, but petitioners are seeking rezoning to medium density housing to allow for the development of townhome units. The property would also require stormwater management, wetland and traffic studies, and a great deal of utility work to bring water and electricity to the site.

At the Planning and Development Committee meeting, one resident spoke, raising concerns about drainage, density, wildlife and traffic problems on Route 31.

Committee members were hesitant to support the project due to its density compared to surrounding neighborhoods, the height of the buildings, stormwater and noise concerns. Multiple members said that while they like the style, they don’t believe the location is right for the development.

Plans are still in concept stages, and will be brought back for further consideration at future meetings.