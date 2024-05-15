Geneva Council to review proposal for Ventura Park warehouse

Venture One Acquisitions LLC is seeking to annex and nearly 60 acres on Geneva's east side to allow for a warehouse distribution center. The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended its request be denied. ( Image provided by City of Geneva)

The Geneva City Council will consider the Venture Park proposal at its next meeting, 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 109 James St.

The Planning and Zoning Commission voted 4-1 May 9 to recommend denial of the applicant’s request to build a 719,200-square-foot warehouse on the northeast corner of Kirk Road and Fabyan Parkway.

Venture One Acquisitions LLC of Rosemont asked for an amendment to the city’s comprehensive plan to change the use to light industrial from rural single-family residential to allow for warehousing and distribution and site plan approval.

Venture One also seeks to annex the 55.62-acre site, but the commission did not vote on that because it does not deal with annexations.

The commission had denied the same request last August, and Venture One withdrew its application before it went to the City Council for final action.

Venture One had to reapply for a new hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission before proceeding this year.

The full petition for development is available on the city’s website at www.geneva.il.us.