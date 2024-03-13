Geneva council OKs annexation for warehouse development

GENEVA – The Geneva City Council approved the annexation of 13.42 acres to be developed as an industrial warehouse on the north side of Fabyan Parkway, west of Kirk Road on the city’s east side.

The council was unanimous in approving a series of ordinances for the project at a special meeting Monday.

The project would have a 156,000 square-foot building with 157 parking stalls for cars, 44 parking stalls for trailers and 32 truck docks, documents show.

The applicant is 1203 Fabyan Parkway LLC, an entity of TG Global Holding LLC of Northlake, owned by Tomasz Rzedzian of River Grove, records show.

The investment to build the site is $12,500, records show.

In all, the council approved six ordinances: the annexation agreement; the annexation of four parcels totaling 13.42 acres; amending the city’s Comprehensive Plan to light industrial/office research from commercial; a zoning map amendment to light industrial from rural residential; the reduction of the parking lot setback to 10 feet from 20 feet; and site plan approval for a warehouse.

Brian Johnson of Pinnacle Engineering Group of Itasca said the perimeter landscaping on the south side would provide a transition, buffer and screening to the development for the public view.

Trucks can only go right-in and right-out only on an access drive that will connect the property to Fabyan Parkway at the southwest corner, Johnson said.

The project expects to have about 60 trucks a day, he said.

“Generally speaking, on a lot of these distribution facilities, they like to do truck movements not during peak hours,” Johnson said. “They don’t want to leave at 4:30 (p.m.) when they’re hitting rush hour. They don’t want to do movements at 7 in the morning, either.”

Instead, the trucks would be moving at 9 or 9:30 a.m. and before 3 p.m., to avoid rush hour traffic, Johnson said.

“I would expect that Fabyan is going to be less congested during those times and those abilities to make those movements (in and out) would be safer,” Johnson said.

There is no tenant, so the company is building the site on spec, Johnson said.

The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the project Feb. 8.