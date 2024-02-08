A fresh new look at the library

The St. Charles Public Library’s new brand officially has launched. With a redesigned logo, modern newsletter and beautiful banners hanging in the parking lot, there is a lot more color and excitement in the library the past few weeks.

The rebranding campaign was born out of a desire to update our look for a modern, recognizable and fun style that will resonate with the community. With funding from the state’s Per Capita Grant, the library was able to engage a branding and graphic design firm to assist with this large-scale project.

The new brand introduces a bright, yet classic, color scheme. The shapes seen in the logo are meant to evoke themes of architecture, literature and the patterns found throughout the St. Charles Public Library building.

Along with the branding initiative, our new strategic plan focuses efforts on building connections and partnerships, providing responsive core services, cultivating a strong organizational culture and assuring long-term sustainability. Over the next several years, library staff hope to make meaningful changes that will allow the library to meet community needs and wants. This includes having more of a presence at local events, growing our popular materials collection, improving the program registration experience and so much more.

Our goal is to be a welcoming and supportive community hub with ways for people of all ages and all walks of life to engage and grow. No matter who you are, inspiration awaits you.

If you are curious about the future direction of the library, check out our website at scpld.org/about/strategic-plan. See you at the library.