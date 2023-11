Haven Interiors Studio celebrated its new location at 200 S. Third St., Suite 120, in Geneva with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 17. (Photo provided by Geneva Chamber of Commerce)

Haven Interiors Studio celebrated its new location at 200 S. Third St., Suite 120, in Geneva with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 17.

Co-owner Scott Carroll cut the ribbon, surrounded by his wife and co-owner Bridget Carroll, family friends, staff, staff of the Geneva Chamber of Commerce and Geneva Alderman Dean Kilburg.

For more information on this business, visit haveninteriorsltd.com.