Batavia police reports for: Sept. 28-Oct. 1, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• A burglary was reported attempted Oct. 1 to a house in the 400 block of Mill Street. The front window panel, valued at $200, was damaged.

• Seven windows were reported damaged to a house in the 100 block of Mallory Avenue Oct. 1, their value was unknown.

• A jump start battery pack of unknown value was reported stolen Sept. 28 from a vehicle parked in the 500 block of Spring Street.

• Target, 115 N. Randall Road, Batavia, reported retail theft Sept. 28 of $202 in alcohol and household goods.

• Aaliayh N. Morris, 21, of the 300 block of South Elmwood Drive, Aurora, was charged Sept. 28 with speeding more than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Morris’s vehicle registered at 80 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone in the 400 block of South Kirk Road.

• Andres Torres-Herrera, 20, of the 1100 block of Indian Avenue, Aurora, was charged Sept. 28 with speeding more than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Torres-Herrera’s vehicle registered at 86 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone in the 400 block of South Kirk Road.

• Two bottles of alcohol, valued at $47, were reported stolen Sept. 30 from the Wilson Street Tavern, 105 E. Wilson St.

• A resident of the 700 block of Brady Way reported Sept. 30 that he was a victim of theft by deception and lost $400 in electronic payments through the banking app Zelle.