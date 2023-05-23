St. Charles City Council set to approve plans for animal hospital on Route 64

ST. CHARLES – St. Charles Plan Commission members recommended approval last week of plans for an animal hospital on Route 64, just west of Randall Road.

Vice President of Architecture and co-founder of Keystone Planning and Design Luigi Randazzo filed the planned unit development application April 12, to develop the property at 2377 W. Main St. as River West Animal Hospital.

The animal hospital would be located on a former farmland lot on the south side of Route 64 with Firestone Tire to the east, Rental Max to the west, and the Fox River Harley-Davidson to the south.

Site map for proposed River West Animal Hospital at 2377 W Main St. in St. Charles. (Photo Provided by City of St. Charles)

The property is currently owned by Thomas Zylstra of Zylstra Farms, LLC and Zylstra Harley-Davidson. The lot is one of 10 in the Zylstra PUD, approved in 2005, which encompasses a total of 35 acres west of Randall Road between Route 64 and Oak Street.

The applicant is proposing a 6,000 sq. ft., 26 ft. tall one-story building that will front Route 64 with parking on the west and south sides of the building. It will be accessed by the existing private drive that connects Route 64 with Oak Street to the south.

Artist renderings of proposed River West Animal Hospital at 2377 W Main St. in St. Charles. (Photo Provided by Keystone Planning and Design)

Building plans call for a reception and waiting area, exam rooms, treatment spaces and an outdoor pet relief yard that will be fenced and monitored by staff.

The animal hospital plans to be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

Plans will come before City Council at an upcoming meeting.