Alley 64 in St. Charles fined for staging rooftop fireworks show without permission from city

ST. CHARLES – The owner of Alley 64 Bar & Grill in downtown St. Charles must pay a $2,000 fine along with $1,500 in court costs for staging a rooftop fireworks show in February without permission from the city.

“The severity of the offenses is reflected in the city issuing the largest total fees for this incident,” St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek said in a statement. “We felt it was imperative to send a strong message that irresponsible actions have consequences and those involved will be held accountable.”

“I 100% take responsibility for this. I can’t say sorry enough.” — Alley 64 owner Jeremy Casiello

St. Charles Police Chief James Keegan said that reckless behavior by any person or business will not be tolerated.

“The safety of the St. Charles community and all who visit here is a top priority,” he said. “Ensuring businesses adhere to our ordinances is central to maintaining the safe, inviting atmosphere we have here in St. Charles.”

Alley 64 owner Jeremy Casiello apologized to members of the city’s Liquor Control Commission Monday.

“I got caught up in the moment,” said in addressing commission members Monday afternoon during a hearing regarding the incident. “It was my dad’s 80th birthday and my parents’ 57th anniversary falls in the same week. That’s no justification for anything…I screwed up. I 100% take responsibility for this. I can’t say sorry enough.”

Keegan filed a complaint about the incident. According to the complaint, at approximately 6:20 p.m. on or about Feb. 4, Alley 64 conducted or permitted a rooftop fireworks display without a required permit or approval from the city of St. Charles.

Keegan requested the hearing and for the commission to take whatever action against Alley 64 it deemed appropriate. Vitek acts as Liquor Control Commissioner for the city.

The complaint also alleged that someone representing Alley 64 made a false statement to a police officer regarding the incident. On a March 16 arraignment form filed with the city, Casiello pleaded guilty to the incident, but asked for a hearing so he could present evidence in support of his position to minimize any penalty.

In addressing Casiello, Vitek said his actions that night were “not acceptable.”

“When you put other people at risk, I’m responsible for that, just as much as you are,” she said.