Alley 64 in St. Charles faces possible disciplinary action following February rooftop fireworks show

ST. CHARLES – Alley 64 in downtown St. Charles could face disciplinary action after St. Charles Police Chief James Keegan alleged the establishment held a rooftop fireworks show in February without permission from the city.
According to city documents, Alley 64 could face a fine or possible suspension or revocation of its liquor license pending city action.
Keegan filed a complaint against Alley 64, located at 212 W. Main St., in February regarding the incident. The city’s Liquor Control Commission will hold a hearing on the matter at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the St. Charles Municipal Building, 2 E. Main St.
An employee answering the phone at Alley 64 Friday afternoon declined comment.
On a March 16 arraignment form filed with the city, Alley 64 owner Jeremy Casiello pleaded guilty to the incident, but asked for a hearing so he could present evidence in support of his position to minimize any penalty.
Casiello was served a copy of the hearing notice Feb. 11, documents show.
According to the complaint, at approximately 6:20 p.m. on or about Feb. 4, Alley 64 conducted or permitted a rooftop fireworks display without a required permit or approval from the city of St. Charles.
The complaint also alleges that someone representing Alley 64 made a false statement to a police officer regarding the incident.
Keegan requested the hearing and for the commission to take whatever action against Alley 64 it deemed appropriate. St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek acts as Liquor Control Commissioner for the city.
Alley 64 opened its doors in 2008.