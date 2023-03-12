Plans for Kia dealership next to McGrath Honda in St. Charles moving forward

Following McGrath Honda’s redevelopment of the former Pheasant Run Mega Center in St. Charles, the owners of the business now propose to build a Kia dealership next to the site.

The 41,100 square foot McGrath Kia would be located directly east of McGrath Honda. At their meeting Tuesday, St. Charles plan commissioners unanimously recommended approval of the planned use development preliminary plan. The St. Charles City Council’s Planning and Development Committee will now review the plans at its meeting Monday

McGrath Honda opened at its new location last November. The dealership received a $5.2 million incentive from the city to redevelop the 12-acre site and expand the former Mega Center building into a 52,000-plus square-foot dealership and service facility

It had previously been located on approximately 2.9 acres at 1411 E. Main St. in St. Charles.

“It greatly expanded its operations,” attorney Peter Bazos, representing McGrath, told plan commissioners. “And I think the city as well as McGrath is enjoying the benefits of increased sales.”

As part of its proposal, McGrath is requesting two free-standing signs along East Main Street (Route 64) for the Kia dealership. Only one free-standing sign is permitted.

“I think more discussion will need to be had between us and staff,” Bazos said. “But we still want to go forward so we can get this project in the ground.”

He noted that city officials allowed McGrath Honda to have two free-standing signs.

Chris McGrath, chief financial officer of McGrath Automotive Group, addressed plan commissioners about the plans for Kia.

“It will be great to see that business also here in St. Charles,” he said. “Another empty lot on the east side filled with a good business I think is something we’d all like to see.”