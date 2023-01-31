St. Charles Council approves 2023-2027 strategic plan

The St. Charles City Council has approved a 2023-2027 Strategic Plan, which establishes a new mission statement, vision statement and guiding principles, according to a news release from the city.

The plan, which was approved at the Jan. 17 meeting, identifies four strategic priorities:

Balanced and Thoughtful Development

Community Engagement

Organizational Resiliency

Financial Wellness

Each strategic priority includes goals, outcome objectives, actions and timelines. The City Council will use this plan to guide budget and policy decisions for the next five years, the release stated.

The plan is the result of eight months of interviews, focus groups, planning sessions and surveys with residents, businesses, community partners, elected officials and employees.

“We wanted to hear from as many people as possible. So we held both in-person and virtual community planning sessions,” City Administrator Heather McGuire stated in the release. “We also hosted a dedicated website where members of the community could pin comments, ideas and photos. The site successfully drew more than 10,000 visits. I want to thank everyone who participated in the strategic planning process. Your feedback was invaluable.”