Kaneland school board votes to put $58M referendum on April election ballot

The Kaneland school board voted at Monday night’s meeting to approve a master facility plan referendum question in the amount of $57.5 million.

The referendum question originally totaled $60.3 million, but the board decided to remove $2.7 million for the IgKnight Personalized learning Academy during continuing discussion at the meeting.

“We have needs at the school district, and we just can’t ignore our responsibility to get those things taken care of,” said Board President Teresa Witt. “It’s a sacred thing to ask taxpayers for more money for things, and I want to thank the board for the civil discussion and ideas and everything that’s come out.”

The referendum will focus on modernizing classrooms and student support services, improving facility infrastructure and building a new entrance and campus reorganization for Kaneland High School, according to meeting documents.

The board voted down a second question totaling $125.6 million in a close vote of 4 to 3. Documents stated that the second option included a $16.8 million expansion of the Fox Valley Career Center.

The referendum question will appear on the April 4 Consolidated Election ballot.

In addition to the referendum question, the school board voted to rename the former Kaneland Meredith Middle School building to the Kaneland Meredith Academic Center during Monday’s meeting.

The name change comes after the district sent out a survey asking for new name suggestions, according to meeting documents.

“We sent out a survey to students, staff and families. We received 144 responses,” said Associate Superintendent Julie-Ann Fuchs.

Though Kaneland Meredith Middle School officially closed in 2009, the building has remained in active use by the district and other community groups.

The building will reopen in 2023 and continue to serve as the main space for the Fox Valley Career Center and Kaneland IgKnight Personalized Learning Academy, according to documents.

“Once the board approved the official name change, we will submit the information to the regional office of education and the Illinois State board of education, along with any other legal requirements needed to rename the building,” Fuchs said. “Finally, that building will have its own identity.”