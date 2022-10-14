Kaneland school board continues to weigh options for master facilities plan for April ballot referendum

The Kaneland school board discussed two potential options for its master facilities plan, one of which could cost nearly $70 million, at its Oct. 12 board meeting.

The board discussed the options for nearly three-hours ahead of its final decision, which it will make at the Oct. 24 meeting.

“That’s what tonight was designed for, to ask those questions and work through some of these details,” said Superintendent Todd Leden.

Community outreach data showed that the public would support a referendum just under $70 million.

Option 1, which would cost $67.9 million, would modernize and reorganize school facilities, and include improvements to athletic fields and improve aging infrastructure. Documents showed the option would also make improvements to the Fox Valley Career Center and IgKnight Personalized Learning Academy, totaling $18.1 million.

Option 2, which totals $54.8 million, would make the same changes to school facilities but leave out improvements to the Fox Valley Career Center and IgKnight Personalized Learning Academy. The Fox Valley Career Center draws students from several surrounding school districts.

An additional $5 million was included in Option 2 to relocate the high school woodshop and other displaced areas, according to documents.

“I will have a very hard time supporting any option that includes the Fox Valley Career Center, because of the unique way it’s funded,” said School Board President Theresa Witt. “And what I see as an unfair distribution of the costs among those districts.”

Leden said that the Fox Valley Career Center and IgKnight Personalized Learning Academy are both currently located in the former middle school building on the high school campus.

Both options would see a reorganization of the high school campus to allow for a safer traffic flow, as well as the construction of an entirely new entrance, according to documents.

The options received a ranking based on how necessary those surveyed felt the proposed improvements are for the district.

If the board chooses to adopt either option, the referendum will appear on the April 4 ballot.

Also at the meeting, the board recognized recent art award winners.

“During COVID we did have a two year hiatus, so we did have students who were doing great work and were being recognized for their work, but unfortunately during those two years we weren’t able to do it in a public manner,” Leden said. “It’s great to be back, and it’s really great to have this honor and this tradition as a school district, who as a district, values arts [and] values our students.”

The first-place winners for each school include Elliana Bergmann, Ellie Dakan, Dasha Cesario, Luna Nino, Eliana Martz and Olivia Uplegger. Leden said their artwork will be framed and displayed in the Milnamow Administrative Center for two years before being returned to their student’s respective campus for permanent display.