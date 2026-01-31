Paperwork: Hope history has not shredded memories of summer of ’64

I’ve been thinking about “Louie” lately.

We met the summer I turned 16. My memory of him is from a few weeks in 1964. I have not connected with him since, other than a couple of letters he sent shortly after he went home. I still have those letters and reread them this week.

Louie’s proper name is Angel G. Alzuru. He was about my age when he flew from his home in Caracas, Venezuela, to visit his cousins, Rudy and Geri. They lived in the neighborhood and were part of the gang of friends who hung out together on weekends and summers.

Louie handled English pretty well. He loved being in the U.S. and became quick buddies with my dad. They bonded over baseball and one player in particular – Luis “Little Louie” Aparicio of Venezuela, who played shortstop for the Chicago White Sox until he was traded to the Baltimore Orioles.

Dad quickly gave Angel the nickname “Louie,” which we all echoed.

The highlight of that summer was a weekend campout that my parents and a couple of uncles chaperoned. The campfire cluster and stealing Uncle Bob’s hat were fun moments, but I still can hear the chorus between the two tents – girls in one and guys in the other.

The ladies were swooning over The Beatles. The guys were not. We began singing, well, more accurately mocking, the song “I Want to Hold Your Hand.” I think Louie might have been among the loudest.

Louie took that memory home along with some gifts and two hit records from 1964. He soon wrote a letter to my dad that was to be read to everyone.

“I want to thank you once more for the transistor radio,” he wrote. “I use it every day while I read something and it sounds just fine. It has been a very good present. About the wrist watch, it’s working just fine, too. I always take it with me and that is another way to remember all you.

“If you remember, I took two records with me and they were: ‘Wishin’ and Hopin’’ and ‘Where Did Our Love Go.’ Well, I play them every day at least 10 times and each one, oh boy, I love them.

“About the baseball, now is getting real hard to stay in first place with those Yankees so near of Sox and Orioles. Anyway, both of them will be working as much as they can for winning the pennant.

“I want you to know something: since I got here, I am not feeling OK. I don’t know what happened, but I’m not so hungry as I was, when I was living over there. I stay all day alone in my room reading or playing ‘Wishin’ and Hopin’' with no lights but a lamp. I’m always thinking on you and I bet I will be back someday.”

He urged everyone to write back. He signed his letters “Louie.”

I can’t recall if I wrote him. A few years ago, I tried online searching but could not find any link to Louie. Venezuela has been in the news lately and so I am wondering what happened to that young guy so full of life, music and baseball. We were teens. We didn’t discuss governments. I don’t recall Louie talking about his career plans. I think his family had some wealth.

The country he called home changed a lot over the years. Millions have fled poverty and violence, many coming to the U.S., facing fist and fury. How did Louie or his future family deal with a country in turmoil and fear?

It’s sad how time can wrinkle, fade or stain good memories. Wherever you are, Louie, I hope you remember the summer of ’64 and that you never stopped seeing Luis Aparicio as a hero.

And I am sorry, so sorry I did not stay in touch. There should never be borders on friendship.

