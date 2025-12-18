La Salle-Peru names current principal as new assistant superintendent

(File photo) La Salle-Peru Principal Ingrid Cushing has been named La Salle-Peru Township High School's new assistant superintendent. (Maribeth Wilson)

The La Salle-Peru Township High School Board of Education appointed Principal Ingrid Cushing as assistant superintendent during Wednesday night’s regular meeting, the board announced in a news release.

Cushing will begin her new role immediately.

The decision comes after the Board accepted separation agreements in November for district Superintendent Steven Wrobleski and district business manager Jennifer Does, following an investigation into alleged misconduct involving the two administrators.

In the assistant superintendent position, Cushing will oversee all L-P district-level decision-making and management for the remainder of the school year, L-P said in a news release.

Cushing has most recently served as the L-P principal since 2020. Before that appointment, she served as the associate principal for teaching and learning since 2016. Cushing will transition into the district office over winter break.

The Board also appointed Catherine Lance as interim principal to manage Cushing’s previous responsibilities.

Lance currently serves as associate principal for teaching and learning and will maintain those responsibilities for the remainder of the school year.

The Board previously hired Dr. Clayton Theisinger to serve as L-P’s next superintendent, effective July 1, 2026.

Lori Whalen was appointed by the Board to fill L-P’s business manager position. Whalen previously held this role from 2018 - 2023.