L- P High School names familiar face as new superintendent

Clayton Theisinger, of La Salle, will be La Salle-Peru Township High School’s new superintendent.

The Board of Education approved the hire during its meeting on Wednesday night. Theisinger will be the fourteenth superintendent in the district’s history.

Theisinger will replace Steven Wrobleski, who has served in the office since 2011, effective July 1, 2026. Wrobleski announced his plans to retire last September.

Theisinger was selected following a nationwide search led by the Board of Education with support from the Illinois Association of School Boards and input from L-P faculty, staff, students and community members, according to a L-P news release.

Theisinger, a 2006 L-P graduate, has worked in the Putnam County School District since 2016, first as principal and then moving into the superintendent’s role in 2021. He previously served as an administrator and teacher at L-P High School.

According to the news release, while at Putnam County School District, Theisinger led major district initiatives focused on facilities improvements, oversaw curriculum enhancements, including the introduction of Advanced Placement courses at PC High School and an expansion of a Work-Based Learning Program that includes robust career-readiness opportunities, facilitated a collaborative strategic planning process to provide a shared vision for growth, and enhanced school district safety and security practices and procedures.

He is an active member of the local educational and business communities, serving in leadership roles on the LaSalle/Putnam Educational Alliance for Special Education (LEASE) Executive Committee, Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Board of Directors, and the Illinois Association of School Administrators Starved Rock Region, Visions on Issues and Choice in Education (VOICE), Illinois Education and Career Success Network Committee, and Local Advisory Panel for Transitional Mathematics.

Theisinger said he is excited to come back and carry the torch forward in his community.

“For me, this is home,” he said. “This is a community. I’ve never wavered from the love I have and seeing the student success out of this school.”

Theisinger holds a Bachelor of Science in Special and Elementary Education from Bradley University, as well as a Master of Science in Special Education from Illinois State University and a Master of Science in Educational Leadership from the University of St. Francis. He earned his Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from the University of Nebraska.

Born and raised in Peru, Theisinger currently resides in La Salle with his wife, Alison, and two children.