L-P HS Board accepts separation deals for superintendent

The La Salle-Peru Township High School District 120 Board accepted separation agreements Tuesday for the district’s superintendent and business manager after an investigation into alleged misconduct involving the two administrators.

It took about 40 minutes in a closed session for board members to decide to part ways with Superintendent Steven Wrobleski and Business Manager Jennifer Does.

“I’m glad this difficult situation is behind us,” Board President Greg Sarver said. “It’s this difficult time that we learn that we depend on certain things, and all of the sudden those things aren’t there and somebody has to step up. ... We had a lot of people stepping up.”

When asked what specific policies Wrobleski and Does broke, Sarver said, “Well, a supervisor with a subordinate. Two top-level positions in our district.”

Last week, the school board announced it was investigating a report of employee misconduct.

Steven Wrobleski, superintendent at La Salle-Peru High School (Photo provided by IASA)

Under the terms of the separation agreement, Wrobleski will be on paid administrative leave until March 31, 2026. His letter of resignation will become effective on April 1, 2026. He will not receive a retirement bonus.

In a statement, Wrobleski thanked the board, La Salle-Peru High School staff and the community for the opportunity to serve the district.

“L-P is a wonderful high school, with a dedicated staff and board, all of whom are committed to give students the best learning experiences,” he said. “I wish nothing but the best for L-P.”

Sarver said the district is interviewing candidates for interim superintendent. The board previously approved the hire of Clayton Theisinger, but he is committed to Putnam County Community Unit School District 535 until June 30, 2026.

The district will post the business manager position on Wednesday, Sarver said.

Does will be on paid administrative leave until Dec. 15. She could not be reached for comment.

Sarver said no financial irregularities were discovered during the investigation. However, per board policy, the district will hire an outside company to perform a forensic audit.

Sarver thanked the board, the district attorney, the administrative team as well as faculty and staff for their support during the investigation.

“Our biggest concern is our students,” he said. “We want to make sure we have things in place for them to go forward.”