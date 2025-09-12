Five Below opens in Peru, kicks off grand opening weekend

People walk into the Five Below store on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025 in Peru. The 10,083 square foot building is starting to take shape. Five Below is a chain of specialty discount stores that prices most of its products at $5 or less with a smaller assortment of products priced up to $25. (Scott Anderson)

Five Below in Peru has opened its doors.

The store will host a grand opening Friday, with a festive weekend filled with fun, music and kids’ activities, the company said in a news release. The first 100 in line at the store on Saturday will receive a $10 gift card.

“It’s very exciting to have more retail invest in the city of Peru,” Mayor Ken Kolowski said. “Our goal is to continue to create more retail and more jobs for our community.”

The project has been in the works since November 2023 when a planning and zoning commission meeting was set to consider a petition to subdivide Kohl’s property and construct a 10,083-square-foot structure to be leased by Five Below. Construction began in March.

In October, the city said it was “keeping an eye” on the project, with Director of Engineering & Zoning Eric Carls saying the city has been working with Five Below, but there had been a change within the group.

Five Below is a chain of specialty discount stores that prices most of its products at $5 or less, with a smaller assortment of products priced up to $25.

Store hours are from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.