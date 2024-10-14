Peru mayor gives update on Five Below, ‘development has been frustrating’

The parking lot between Kohl's and Petsmart has been pegged to construct a new retail space to be leased to Five Below Inc. (Scott Anderson)

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski said he is asked daily about the future of the planned Five Below on the city’s north end.

“The truth of the matter is, we’ve been told the project is still moving forward. We’ve been told the project is on hold. We’ve been told there’s a contractor dispute,” he posted to his Facebook page.

He’s seeking more information and will update residents when he has an update.

“The development has been frustrating,” he wrote.

The project has been in the works since last fall when a December planning and zoning commission meeting was set to consider a petition to subdivide Kohl’s property and construct a 10,083-square-foot structure to be leased by Five Below.

Five Below is a chain of speciality discount stores that prices most of its products at $5 or less with a smaller assortment of products priced up to $25.

