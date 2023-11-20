November 20, 2023
Five Below store in Peru in ‘early stages’ of possible opening

Planning, zoning commission to consider a petition to subdivide Kohl’s property for new store

By Stephanie Jaquins
This parking lot between Kohls and Petsmart has been petitioned to construct a new retail space to be leased to Five Below Inc. on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023 in Peru.

This parking lot between Kohl's and Petsmart has been petitioned to construct a potential new retail space to be leased to Five Below Inc. in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

A Five Below store may be built between Kohl’s and PetSmart in Peru

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski said Monday the process is in the early stages.

“We’re excited. Anytime we can bring new and exciting retail to Peru, to our region is a positive step,” he said. “More retail growth coming to Peru is always a good thing.”

A planning and zoning commission meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, at Peru City Hall, 1901 Fourth St., to consider a petition to subdivide Kohl’s property and construct a 10,083-square-foot structure to be leased by Five Below.

At Five Below, most items are priced between $1 and $5 and some “extreme value items” are priced beyond $5. Five Below said it specializes in eight categories: style, room, sports, tech, create, party, candy and new & now.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Five Below has 1,300 stores in 42 states.

