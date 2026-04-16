Woodstock’s Route 47 roadwork begins: What to expect over next 2 years

Woodstock Mayor Mike Turner speaks at a Route 47 widening groundbreaking in Woodstock Tuesday, April 7, 2026. Seated from left are IDOT project implementation engineer Issam Rayyan, McHenry County Board Chairman Mike Buehler, Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amy Humbracht and U.S. Rep. Bill Foster. (Photo provided by City of Woodstock)

The long-awaited Route 47 widening through Woodstock has finally started. Here’s what you need to know.

What’s planned?

The project along Route 47, a state highway, entails widening the road to add another lane in each direction, as well as installing a mixed-use path on the east side of the road. A sidewalk is planned for the west side, in addition to roundabouts at the Lake Avenue, McConnell Road and Judd Street-Irving Avenue intersections, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation website for the project.

When did work begin and how long will it last?

After a yearlong delay, work began in early April on the project, and city officials anticipate it will be completed in 2028.

Crews installed temporary traffic signals “to maintain a safe work zone” last week, according to a project update sent Wednesday. Crews are working on removing and replacing water mains from Willow Brooke Drive to Route 14, which is expected to improve water service for residents and businesses in the area, according to the update.

Utility improvements throughout the Route 47 corridor and installation of new sanitary and storm sewers will be happening in the coming weeks, according to the update.

The eastern lane of Route 47 will experience daily lane closures on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., but no weekend work is scheduled at this point.

Where will the roadwork be happening?

The widening will be done over a stretch of roughly two miles, from Route 14 to Route 120.

IDOT hopes eventually to extend the widening three more miles north to Charles Road, but so far has secured the funding only for the southern stretch. Officials from the state agency have said they will consider funding for the northern segment from Route 120 to Charles Road in the future among similar improvement needs.

Will drivers need to use detours?

IDOT’s website says it plans to keep a lane in each direction open while the construction is ongoing, as well as keep access available to businesses and residences along the route. However, there could be times when drivers might need to use detours during roundabout construction.

How can drivers avoid the construction zone?

To get to downtown Woodstock from Crystal Lake, stay on Route 14 and turn right on Dean Street.

To reach points north of Route 120 from the south, people can take Raffel Road and cut over on Ware Road, or they can take Queen Anne Road and cut over on Banford Road to get to Raffel Road.

What is the price tag for the roadwork?

IDOT estimates its share of the Route 47 project will cost $58.6 million, $9.6 million of which is for land acquisition. The city will have to pay to relocate its utilities along the corridor, which is expected to cost about $25.1 million. The city committed to paying its share last year, which at the time was around $16 million. But the project was delayed because bids came in around $9 million more than estimates.

While the city has gotten nearly $16 million in outside funding, most of the overage has been passed on to the city. Officials have allocated $1.3 million in motor fuel tax revenues to cover increased costs for utility relocation work and $400,000 to cover streetscape work.

Officials have acknowledged bonds are still a possibility as city officials still need to find a way to finance the remaining roughly $7.75 million that’s left.

That could include a review of water and sewer rates as a means to cover payments related to utility work if no additional external funding materializes.

What help is available for businesses in the roadwork zone?

The effect on businesses in the corridor has been a concern for the city, with officials encouraging people to support the businesses while the construction is in progress. To that end, the city has launched a relief fund for enterprises in the Route 47 construction zone.

The city is also urging residents to keep up their backing of local businesses.

“Don’t change your buying habits,” Mayor Mike Turner said in a city news release. “Your continued support will make a real difference for our small businesses during this time.”