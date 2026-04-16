Feds take over Momence homicide case

A photograph shows Neil Trudeau and Courtney Drysdale, of Momence, who were engaged to be married this summer. Drysdale, 30, was shot and killed Feb. 2 inside the Momence bar she owned, The Line. (Provided by Neil Trudeau)

Accused killer Julius Burkes had his case moved to the federal level Thursday in Kankakee County Court.

The 47-year-old Burkes learned of his fate during a status hearing before Kankakee County Circuit Judge William Dickenson.

Julius E. Burkes (Provided by Kankakee County Sheriff's Department)

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said Burkes has been indicted by federal prosecutors for the Feb. 2 killing of 30-year-old Courtney M. Drysdale, the owner of The Line bar.

The Line is located on the Illinois side of the Illinois-Indiana state border along Illinois Route 114.

“We have coordinated closely with our partners at the U.S. Department of Justice, who will now assume responsibility for prosecuting this case in federal court,” Rowe said in a statement.

“This decision reflects a commitment to ensuring that the case proceeds in the most appropriate forum and allows for the full range of penalties available under federal law, including the possibility of the death penalty.

“We remain focused on seeking justice for the victim and supporting her loved ones, and will continue to support the federal prosecution as needed,” the statement read.

Cases are transferred to federal authorities when the conduct falls within federal jurisdiction and can be prosecuted under federal law.

Coordinating with the U.S. Department of Justice allows access to additional investigative resources and stricter penalties, in a single, coordinated effort to pursue justice.

Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said during Thursday’s hearing the state charges were being dismissed.

Dickenson asked why.

“The state believes that the charges have been picked up in a different jurisdiction,” Umlah said.

“So I’m not sure if there’s a warrant out for you from another jurisdiction for these charges or not,” Dickenson told Burkes. “But the state has moved to dispose of these cases, this case, so that’s what was done this morning.”

Burkes did not talk during the 90 seconds it took to dismiss the case.