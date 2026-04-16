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Sauk Valley

Dixon schools OK new hires, resignations

Dixon Public Schools logo

Dixon Public Schools logo (Photo provided by Dixon School District)

By Charlene Bielema

The Dixon School Board approved a list of personnel changes Wednesday night at its regular meeting.

They are:

New hires

  • James Edwards, custodian at Dixon High School, effective April 16
  • Kaylin Newman, special education teacher at Washington School, effective for the 2026-27 school year
  • Alexis Oliver, guidance office secretary, effective for the 2026-27 school year

Recommendation for tenure

  • Allyson Sidman, math teacher at Reagan Middle School, effective for the 2026-27 school year

Resignations

  • Jane Gascoine, secretary at Washington School, effective Sept. 4
  • Leslie Haenitsch, special ed teacher at Dixon High School, effective at the end of the 2025-26 school year
  • Jordan Harrison, paraprofessional at Dempsey Day School, effective March 18
  • Diane Pavesich, paraprofessional at Madison School, effective at the end of the 2025-26 school year
Sauk ValleyEducationDixon High SchoolDixon Public SchoolsDixon
Charlene Bielema

Charlene Bielema

Charlene Bielema is the editor of Sauk Valley Media.