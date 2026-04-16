Dixon schools OK new hires, resignations

The Dixon School Board approved a list of personnel changes Wednesday night at its regular meeting.
They are:
New hires
- James Edwards, custodian at Dixon High School, effective April 16
- Kaylin Newman, special education teacher at Washington School, effective for the 2026-27 school year
- Alexis Oliver, guidance office secretary, effective for the 2026-27 school year
Recommendation for tenure
- Allyson Sidman, math teacher at Reagan Middle School, effective for the 2026-27 school year
Resignations
- Jane Gascoine, secretary at Washington School, effective Sept. 4
- Leslie Haenitsch, special ed teacher at Dixon High School, effective at the end of the 2025-26 school year
- Jordan Harrison, paraprofessional at Dempsey Day School, effective March 18
- Diane Pavesich, paraprofessional at Madison School, effective at the end of the 2025-26 school year