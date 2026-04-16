Dixon schools OK new hires, resignations

The Dixon School Board approved a list of personnel changes Wednesday night at its regular meeting.

They are:

New hires

James Edwards, custodian at Dixon High School, effective April 16

Kaylin Newman, special education teacher at Washington School, effective for the 2026-27 school year

Alexis Oliver, guidance office secretary, effective for the 2026-27 school year

Recommendation for tenure

Allyson Sidman, math teacher at Reagan Middle School, effective for the 2026-27 school year

Resignations