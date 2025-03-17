March 17, 2025
Work begins at Five Below in Peru, after some time of no activity on project

Project has been in works since November 2023

By Maribeth M. Wilson
Crews begin work on a future Five Below discount store between Kohls and PetSmart on Monday, March 17, 2025 in Peru.

Crews begin work on a future Five Below discount store between Kohls and PetSmart on Monday, March 17, 2025, in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

Construction began Monday at Five Below in Peru.

The project has been in the works since November 2023 when a planning and zoning commission meeting was set to consider a petition to subdivide Kohl’s property and construct a 10,083-square-foot structure to be leased by Five Below.

In October, said the city was “keeping an eye” on the project, with Director of Engineering & Zoning Eric Carls saying the city has been working with Five Below, but there had been a change within the group.

Five Below is a chain of specialty discount stores that prices most of its products at $5 or less with a smaller assortment of products priced up to $25.

“This is a great addition for Peru to keep growing our retail base,” Mayor Ken Kolowski said. “It’s another reason to visit Peru. And hopefully this will attract even more retail very soon.”

