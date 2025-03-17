Work begins at Five Below in Peru, after some time of no activity on project

Crews begin work on a future Five Below discount store between Kohls and PetSmart on Monday, March 17, 2025, in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

Construction began Monday at Five Below in Peru .

The project has been in the works since November 2023 when a planning and zoning commission meeting was set to consider a petition to subdivide Kohl’s property and construct a 10,083-square-foot structure to be leased by Five Below.

In October , said the city was “keeping an eye” on the project, with Director of Engineering & Zoning Eric Carls saying the city has been working with Five Below, but there had been a change within the group.

Five Below is a chain of specialty discount stores that prices most of its products at $5 or less with a smaller assortment of products priced up to $25.

“This is a great addition for Peru to keep growing our retail base,” Mayor Ken Kolowski said. “It’s another reason to visit Peru. And hopefully this will attract even more retail very soon.”