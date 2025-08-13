Illinois Valley

Streator to discuss park projects, disc golf expansion Wednesday

Park board, City Council to hold back-to-back meetings Wednesday at City Hall

By Bill Freskos

The Streator Park District board will address a variety of items on Wednesday night during their regular meeting.

The park board will get together at 6 p.m. at City Hall to discuss the planned expansion of the disc golf course at Marilla Park and to hear about a new mural planned for the Lipton Tea site.

Board members also are expected to receive updates on Logan’s Oasis Organization’s playground project and the city’s progress toward building a pickleball court at Merriner Park.

The meeting is open to the public.

