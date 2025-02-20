Streator council chooses Merriner Park to be site of future pickleball courts

If grant funds are secured, Streator will move forward on constructing a pair of pickleball courts in Merriner Park. (Bill Freskos)

The Streator City Council selected Merriner Park to be the site of future pickleball courts, over the former Lipton Tea building lot and Oakland Park.

The three sites were recommended by the Park Board. The Lipton lot was considered the Park Board’s top pick because of its space for multiple courts, visibility and close proximity to Streator’s downtown area.

The City Council, however, was concerned about the lack of parking at the Lipton Tea site, noting a parking lot could cost about $75,000 to add. Council members also pointed out there would be no public restroom at the location. Council members believed the lot at the corner of Wasson and Main streets, which has been for sale, still has potential for development.

Merriner Park has ample parking, access to restrooms at the Incubator and visibility for the new pickleball courts, council members said. They also said there is potential for expansion of the courts if some fencing at the public works garage is moved.

Courts are estimated to cost about $35,000 apiece and the city is applying for a $25,000 AARP grant.

Council member David Reed suggested the playground erected in 1995 will need to be replaced at Merriner Park.

Reed also asked if consideration has been given to putting in basketball courts within a city park. City Engineer Jeremy Palm said those discussions have been had and suggested it is something the city could explore in its next Open Space Land Acquisition and Development Grant application.