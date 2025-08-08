Logan’s Oasis holds groundbreaking ceremony for new playground at Marilla Park in Streator

On Tuesday night, Logan’s Oasis Organization held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new inclusive playground at Marilla Park in Streator, coinciding with the second anniversary of Logan Crank’s death.

The milestone follows over a year of fundraising efforts, significantly supported by a $36,000 donation from Constellation through the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, which helped the project reach its financial goal.

The playground, gifted by the Crank family in memory of Logan Crank, is “about creating a space where our children can run, laugh, imagine, and grow,” Melissa Crank said in her opening remarks, dedicating it to her son and his children, Kaebri and Kaysen.

Following Melissa, Pastor Paul Webster of Central Church of Christ offered an emotional blessing, expressing gratitude for the community’s journey from heartbreak to hope.

“God, you’ve just taken a situation of heartbreak and turned it into happiness,” Webster said. “May it be dedicated to the safety and the hope of our children, the future of our community.”

The ceremony concluded with Mayor Tara Bedei praising the Crank family’s resilience following the tragedy.

“While facing personal hardship, adversity, and dealing with grief, this family chose not to focus inward, but instead outward,” Bedei said.

Speaking for the city, Bedei highlighted the community’s teamwork and said the playground will be “a place built on hope, heart, and community spirit” that will benefit generations to come.

According to Melissa Crank, the city has begun the bidding process for builders, and Gametime Playground Company is preparing the equipment bundle. However, delivery will wait until a contractor is selected to prevent theft of parts.

Melissa said the groundbreaking ceremony was meant to symbolize “new beautiful beginnings” in memory of her son, rather than just a tragic day.