Possible expansion proposed for Marilla Park Disc Golf Course in Streator

A view of the basket at Hole 18 at Marilla Park in Streator stands as the finishing point of one of the region’s more popular disc golf courses. Organizers are working to expand the course in phases, beginning with three temporary holes planned ahead of a May 25 tournament. (Bill Freskos)

Marilla Park’s disc golf course in Streator soon could see an expansion, with organizers proposing a phased plan that would begin with three new holes and eventually grow to six.

Christopher Stone, who has organized regional tournaments and led local fundraising efforts for the course, presented a plan to expand the Marilla Park Disc Golf Course during Wednesday night’s Streator park board meeting.

However, the initial focus is to add three holes to the park’s southern section ahead of a disc golf tournament scheduled for May 25.

“We’re proposing to do six additional holes on the southern part, the 35 acres back there,” Stone said. “But phase one would just be three holes, so we can use them in the upcoming tournament.”

The long-term upgrades would include championship-level baskets, turf tee pads for higher-ground areas and permanent signage.

For now, Stone said, temporary baskets can be used until further notice, and only one of the three proposed holes would require concrete due to flooding concerns near the lower portion of the park.

Stone emphasized that no city funding should be needed to start, only approval to move forward.

“We’ve already raised more than $1,200 and received a $1,000 grant from a disc golf retailer,” Stone said.

He also noted that he hoped work could be done with help from volunteers and cooperation with city staff to finalize placement of the new holes.

Several board members expressed support for starting with the expansion.

Public Works Director Jeff Long asked to walk the site with Stone to discuss and finalize details.

Looking ahead, Stone said he hopes to make the course more cohesive in future phases with matching signage, additional grants and possibly repurposing the older baskets for a high school disc golf program.

“We’re trying to get something intramural going,” Stone said. “Eventually, we’d like to replace all the baskets and possibly donate the old ones to the high school so they can utilize them, even if it’s just for a few holes.”