Guest column: Adventure all the way!

This aging thing – it’s an adventure all the way!

As I drive up the west hill to Guthrie Street in Ottawa, I picture in my mind a little blonde girl skipping up the sidewalk on the left. The little girl is me! It’s 1940 and I’m on my way to Shabbona School. I turn to the right at the top of the hill and stop at the big porch at a home on the right. I climb to the steps and holler, “Nona!”

My little friend and fellow first grader comes to the door all ready for school and we go on our way. This happens every morning on school days! We might stop at Gerber’s Bakery for a piece of penny candy, but mostly we hurry, because the principal of Shabbona School will soon be out front, holding a large bell in her hand as she hollers, “School Time!”

We studied reading, writing, arithmetic and the Palmer Method of handwriting, which emphasized “arm movement.”

More recently, in January of 2022, following the death of my husband, Don, I sold our beautiful home on the north side of Ottawa, in order to relieve my children of caring for it. I moved to Pleasant View Luther Home in Ottawa.

Strangely enough, the buyer of my home made it into an air “B&B” and I told my children “it isn’t true you can’t go home again – you could!”`

At Pleasant View there are more memories. I recall attending Daily Vacation Bible School in the gymnasium of Pleasant View Luther College, when I was 5 years old. I recently found a picture of the gymnasium of the old college, where I recall singing “Into My Heart, Into My Heart, Come Into My Heart, Lord Jesus” while standing on the bleachers of the gymnasium.

My mother later worked at PVL as a “Practical Nurse.”

I remember later visiting Grandma Herbold, a lady from our church, when she was a resident at PVL.

Members of the church sent volunteers to write letters for her, because she was blind and her children were on the mission field in other countries.

I continue to make friends at PVL and we share our memories. On Tuesdays I lead a Bible Discussion Group where we study God’s Word and find fellowship.

My apartment at PVL is beautiful! I am close to my church, “River Valley EFC” and I can still drive around Ottawa, visit my friends, exercise at the YMCA and find adventures in my “hometown” of Ottawa, Illinois.

Carole Ledbetter is a former, long-time Write Team member who resides in Ottawa.