The Local Scene: 5 things to do in the Illinois Valley, Halloween weekend edition

1. Scarecrow Festival: The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Scarecrow Fest is set Saturday. Events will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. throughout the city. The event includes the Bureau County United Way’s Little Blue Truck Event (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and Artists on the Lawn with the Prairie Arts Council (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.). There will be a petting zoo, balloon artists and face painting, among other activities at Soldiers and Sailors Park., beginning at 8:30 a.m. Trick-or-treating at retail stores on Main Street is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m., followed by a Halloween costume contest and Mutt Strutt at 4:30 p.m. at Soldiers and Sailors Park. The Halloween parade is set for 5:30 p.m. on Main Street, followed by a performance by the Hocus Pocus Hags at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St. There will be a number of activities for Princeton’s Scarecrow Fest throughout the day. For more information about Scarecrow Fest, visit the Princeton Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page. This event was moved back from its original date because of rain.

2. Tapastries of Nature: The Prairie Arts Council will host the “Tapestries of Nature” gallery by Mary LaFrenz on Saturday and Sunday at 24 Park Ave. E. in Princeton. Gallery hours will be from 1 to 3 p.m. The program is partially supported by grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency, federal funds through the National Endowment for the Arts and the Princeton Closet. For information, visit PrairieArts.org.

3. Scary Organ and Piano Concert: The annual Ottawa Halloween-themed concert is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sunday upstairs at the Open Table UCC Church, 910 Columbus St. This concert features the scary sounds of organists and pianists in a performance space decorated with spiderwebs and spooky lights. The show is family-friendly, costume-friendly and free. Listen to the thundering music of Bach’s “Toccata in D minor” played on the grand pipe organ, among other seasonal pieces.

4. “Thriller” dance: A photo shoot then a group dance to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” is scheduled from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Centennial Park in Peru. This is a free event and everyone is welcome regardless of experience. Dancers should attend a few rehearsals leading up to the event, but it is not required. Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at 136 Marquette St. Go to https://tscstudios.wordpress.com/thriller/ for more information.

5. Camp Tuckabatchee Haunted Camp: The haunted camp at 1973 N. 35th Road, Ottawa, is open 3 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Not scary hours are 3 to 6:30 p.m. Cost is $10. Scary hours are 7 to 10 p.m. and cost is $15. Sunday is family fun time and the camp is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a cost of $10. Family fun day includes games, pumpkins and hayrick rides. There are concessions on site.

