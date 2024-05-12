Reddick library in Ottawa to start Cookbook Club

Reddick Library in Ottawa will begin a new book club. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

The Food for Thought: Cookbook Club for adults will have its first meeting 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 16. It will serve as an info session and meet-and-greet. This club will focus on a different cookbook every other month. Participants will be asked to make a recipe out of the cookbook prior to each meeting and share their opinion of the results.

The library, 1010 Canal St., will host additional activities the week of May 13. Call 815-434-0509 for more information.

6 p.m. Monday, May 13: Board of Trustees meeting. The public is invited to attend the library’s monthly board meeting.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 14: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a story time featuring music, movement activities, singalongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 15: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages 9 to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create memories at this interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

4:30 to 5:15 p.m .Wednesday, May 15: Parachute STEM, third through sixth grades. Use your engineering skills to design a parachute for a mini action figure.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18: The Loop Group, adults. Knit and crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people.