Streator library to host apple pie scavenger hunt

The Streator Public Library will host an apple pie scavenger hunt the week of May 13.

Search the library at 130 S. Park St. and find all of the hidden items. The theme changes weekly. Call 815-672-2729 for more information.

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 15: Lego, finale, for children. The Lego Club is making room for a bigger craft. Help the library deconstruct the builds of yesterday.

1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 15: Cozy Mystery, adults. Check with the desk to see what book the club is reading this month.

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16: Game time, children 10 and older. Video games, board games, puzzles and other activities.