The Marseilles City Wide Rummage Sales are scheduled 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 17 and 18, rain or shine. (Sarah Nader)

The Marseilles City Wide Rummage Sales are scheduled 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 17 and 18, rain or shine.

Maps will be available at Circle K, 291 Main St.; Casey’s, 150 W. Bluff St.; and D & S Grocery, 120 E. Bluff St. starting Wednesday, May 15.

There will be 50-plus sales. Food will be for sale at the Marseilles American Legion, 571 Rutland St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The city wide rummage sale is sponsored by Marseilles Tourism & Park Committee.