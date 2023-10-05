Prairie Arts Council to present ‘Tapestries of Nature’ by Mary LaFrenz Oct. 6-29

The Prairie Arts Council will host “Tapestries of Nature” gallery by Mary LaFrenz from Oct. 7 through Oct. 29 at 24 Park Ave. E. in Princeton. An opening reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6.

“My eyes were opened to an appreciation for nature, design, creativity, beauty and people when I worked at Crate and Barrel in Oak Brook, Illinois,” LaFrenz said. “I worked there for five years. I started there knowing very little and I left with a love for everyone and every item in the store”

LaFrenz added that she then worked as a designer where she was taught about creating warmth and beauty using flowers, branches, fabric and weeds.

After opening Midland Arts in Rifle, Colorado; LaFrenz has spent the past decade doing the 3 French Hens Market in Morris.

“I used to wonder why I wasn’t smart in school and then I realized the gift God gave me was in my eyes, my hands and my heart for all that is in nature and people,” LaFrenz said.

Gallery hours will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29.

This program is partially supported by grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency, federal funds through the National Endowment for the Arts and the Princeton Closet.

For more information, visit PrairieArts.org.