Princeton Chamber’s Scarecrow Fest set Oct. 14

The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Scarecrow Fest is set for Saturday, Oct. 14. Events will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. throughout the city.

The full schedule of events is as follows:

8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Princeton farmers market at Soldiers and Sailors Park

8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Millers Petting Zoo at Soldiers and Sailors Park

9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bureau County United Way’s Little Blue Truck Event at Soldiers and Sailors Park

10 a.m. to noon, balloon artist and face painter at Soldiers and Sailors Park

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Artists on the Lawn event at the Prairie Arts Center, 24 Park Ave E.

1 p.m., Cake Walk at the Frontier Lawn hosted by the Chamber Ambassadors

1 to 4 p.m., free pumpkin-painting, compliments of Sullivan’s Foods, and caramel apples and cider for purchase at the Prouty Building, 435 S. Main St.

1 to 4 p.m., Halloween photo op at the Prouty Building, 435 S. Main St.

2 to 4 p.m., trick-or-treating at retailers on Main Street

4:30 p.m., Halloween costume contest and Mutt Strutt at Soldiers and Sailors Park

5:30 p.m., Halloween parade on Main Street, followed by a performance by the Hocus Pocus Hags at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St.

For more information about Scarecrow Fest, visit the Princeton Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.