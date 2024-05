The eastbound lane of the 200 block of West Main Street between La Salle and Clinton streets in Ottawa will be closed to all traffic beginning 8 a.m. Monday, May 13. (Derek Barichello)

Roofing contractors for the construction at 205 W. Main St. expect to have their trucks and equipment removed and the street reopened to all traffic and parking by noon Monday.