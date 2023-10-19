Trick or treat events in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties

Trick or treating isn’t reserved just for Halloween night. There are plenty of downtown trick or treating, trunk or treat and other Halloween events in the Illinois Valley in the communities in and around La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties. Here is a schedule of several seasonal events.

Cornell

Halloween bingo will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at the Cornell firehouse, 406 W. Main St. There will be prizes awarded for best costumes. Concessions will be available.

Dana

A Halloween party is scheduled 5 p.m. at the park. There will be hot dogs, chips, refreshments and treats. There will be hayrack rides. Wear costumes, if you choose.

Trunk or treat is scheduled 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31. It will be set up on Lake Street between Third and Second streets.

Grand Ridge

A trunk or treat event is scheduled 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, at Farm Ridge Township Hall, 130 Sylvan Ave.

Kangley

A trunk or treat and Halloween party is scheduled 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 21, at 4514 Section St.

Ladd

The village of Ladd will sponsor a Halloween parade and party for children and grandchildren of Ladd residents at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29. The parade lineup will begin at North Central Bank parking lot, 110 N. Main St. The parade will go to the tennis courts at War Memorial Park where the Hocus Pocus Hags will perform and children will be served a hot dog, chips, cookie and a drink.

Our Hometown Halloween is scheduled to begin 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, with a performance from the Hocus Pocus Hags at the Knights of Columbus, 209 Gooding St. Following that performance, there will be a costume parade. There will be prizes awarded by age group for the best costume. Then trick or treating will take place 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at local businesses. In the event of rain, the parade will be moved to the Grove Center, 1055 Sixth St.

Marseilles

The Marseilles Elementary PTA is sponsoring the annual Trunk or Treat festival at IV Cellular parking lot from 10 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29. There will be candy, games and photo opportunities.

Mendota

Mendota will have downtown trick or treating 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Oglesby

Oglesby’s Kids Costume Parade on Walnut Street is set 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21. Participants should line up at Knights of Columbus, 307 E. Florence St. The parade will end at the Oglesby police station, 128 W. Walnut St. Children can then trick or treat at downtown businesses. There will be additional activities in Senica Square for Harvest Fest.

Ottawa

The Starved Rock Regional Center will host its annual trunk or treat 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the La Salle County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1578 4-H Road, Ottawa. There will be candy, a hay maze, haunted house, raffles, games, hayrides, seven inflatables, music and food trucks, plus a new toddler town. Cost is $40 per car at the gate. Sensory hour is 3 to 4 p.m. Call Beth at 815-434-0857 or email bethc@starvedrockcenter.org for more information.

Crossbridge Church, 4161 Columbus St., will be hosting a trunk or treat 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 28. There will be candy, games, snacks, photo ops and other activities.

Trick or Treat on Court Street is scheduled noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28. The free event features games, prizes and snacks. A Halloween parade is scheduled 11:30 a.m. Registration to participate closed Oct. 15. The parade will end at the Jordan block at the trunk-or-treat event.

Halloween in the Park is scheduled 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at Washington Park. Costumes are encouraged. The Peru Police will lead a K-9 demonstration 1:45 p.m. and the Hocus Pocus Hags will perform at 2:30 p.m. There will be fire truck aerial rides and pumpkin decorating. A rain date is set for the next day at the same time and location.

Princeton

The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Scarecrow Fest is set for Saturday, Oct. 28. Events will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. throughout the city. Trick or treating at retails on Main Street is scheduled 2 to 4 p.m.., followed by a Halloween costume contest and Mutt Strutt at 4:30 p.m. at Soldiers and Sailors Park. The Halloween parade is set for 5:30 p.m. on Main Street, followed by a performance by the Hocus Pocus Hags at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St. There will be a number of activities for Princeton’s Scarecrow Fest throughout the day. For more information about Scarecrow Fest, visit the Princeton Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page. This event was moved back from its original date because of rain.

Seneca

The Seneca first responders and park board will be hosting a trunk-or-treat to kick off Halloween trick or treating. The event is from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, behind the police department, 340 N. Cash St.

Sheridan

A trunk or treat is scheduled 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, in the parking lot next to the park. The trunk or treat will be followed by a movie in the park at 7 p.m.

JFK Elementary School’s P.A.W.S. presents its annual trunk or treat 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, at the school, 999 N. Strong Ave. Decorate your trunk and hand out treats. Prizes will be given to the best decorated trunk and the pumpkin decorating contest winner will be announced.

Aperion Care, 1300 N. Greenwood St., will be handing out treats 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26. The Hocus Pocus Hags are scheduled to perform at 6:30 p.m. Costumes are welcome.

A trunk or treat is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at Northpoint Plaza.

Downtown trick or treating will be 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 28. There will be activities, photo props and food at Heritage Park.

Visit the Villas of Hollybrook, 2002 E. Main St., trick or treat event 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28. The public is welcome as residents will pass out candy to all the children dressed in costumes. There will be a bake sale as well.

Wenona

A trunk or treat is scheduled in the north uptown parking lot beginning at 12:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29. The trunk or treat event is in conjunction with Fall Festival from 1 to 3 p.m., which includes a family photo booth, a pet photo competition, chili and s’mores, and crafts.

Wyanet

A Halloween party is scheduled 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, at the Wyanet fire station, 1 N. King St. Supper will be served and treats given prior to the community trick or treating.

If you see an event that wasn’t published, contact newsroom@mywebtimes.com and we will add it to our calendar.