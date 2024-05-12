Woodland School honors students, awards scholarships

Woodland High School in rural Streator conducted its annual honors night on Wednesday.
Many students were honored for their hard work and dedication to academics, their character and their extracurricular activities. Along with academic awards that were given out, many students received monetary scholarships to help finance their post-secondary education.
Following is a list of some of the awards students at Woodland received.
Presidential Education Award: Freshmen Marley Adams, Maia Hanafin, Aubrey LaValle, Isabella Moore, Brezdyn Simon; Sophomores Layna Wilcoxen, Declan Gilkerson; Juniors Kyle Bliss, Dekin Childers, Aubrey DeMoss, Ella Derossett, Connor Dodge, Landon Muhldstadt, Maylayna Pitte, Nick Plesko, Aydan Radke, Zander Radke, Mollie Rose, Claire Sass, AV Weidert; Seniors Abby Calderon, Kaiden Connor, Nancy Duran, Emma Highland, Tucker Hill, Dylan Jenkins, Cloee Johnston, Lanee Lucas, Jonathan Moore, Max Porter, Elizabeth Schultz, Shae Simons
Sons of the American Revolution Award: Dylan Jenkins
Robert G. Appel Citizenship Award: Aydan Radke
Kiwanis Character Award: Shae Simons
Athlete of the Year: Jonathan Moore and Shae Simons
Scholarships
Chesbro/Cushman/Kyser Scholarship: Lanee Lucas
Streator Onized Credit Union: Dylan Jenkins and Cloee Johnston
Woodland Education Association Scholarship: Emma Highland and Dylan Jenkins
Orville and Maralee Mounce Memorial Scholarship: Shea Simons
Coach Jerry Ross and the 1972 Elite 8 WHS Basketball Team Scholarship: Jonathan Moore
Kiwanis Service to Learn (Dave Goerne) Scholarship: Lanee Lucas
Vactor Manufacturing: Darin Schultz
Streator Masonic Lodge Scholarship: Cloee Johnston and Dylan Jenkins
Streator Leading Ladies: Shae Simons
Young Women in Public Affairs Scholarship: Lanee Lucas
Woodland Education Foundation Scholarship: Peyton Bradbury and Lanee Lucas
Jerry Daugherity Memorial Scholarship: Kaiden Connor
Laverne Dethenbaugh Memorial Scholarship: Emma Highland
Martell Family Scholarship: Dylan Jenkins and Darin Schultz
Streator Golf Association Scholarship: Tucker Hill
AARP Scholarship: Nancy Duran
Streator Community Credit Union: Cloee Johnston
Streator PEO Chapter CM Scholarship: Shae Simons
Beckie Chismarick Memorial Scholarship: Lanee Lucas
Gloria Jurczack Memorial Scholarship: Cloee Johnson
Streator PEO Chapter IC Scholarship: Shae Simons
Livingston County Farm Bureau Scholarship: Dylan Jenkins