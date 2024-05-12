Woodland School honors students, awards scholarships

Madison Darm presents the SOCU Scholarship to Dylan Jenkins and Cloee Johnston. (Photo provided by Amy Lee)

Woodland High School in rural Streator conducted its annual honors night on Wednesday.

Many students were honored for their hard work and dedication to academics, their character and their extracurricular activities. Along with academic awards that were given out, many students received monetary scholarships to help finance their post-secondary education.

Lanee Lucas receives the Young Women in Public Affairs scholarship. (Photo provided by Amy Lee)

Following is a list of some of the awards students at Woodland received.

Presidential Education Award: Freshmen Marley Adams, Maia Hanafin, Aubrey LaValle, Isabella Moore, Brezdyn Simon; Sophomores Layna Wilcoxen, Declan Gilkerson; Juniors Kyle Bliss, Dekin Childers, Aubrey DeMoss, Ella Derossett, Connor Dodge, Landon Muhldstadt, Maylayna Pitte, Nick Plesko, Aydan Radke, Zander Radke, Mollie Rose, Claire Sass, AV Weidert; Seniors Abby Calderon, Kaiden Connor, Nancy Duran, Emma Highland, Tucker Hill, Dylan Jenkins, Cloee Johnston, Lanee Lucas, Jonathan Moore, Max Porter, Elizabeth Schultz, Shae Simons

Sons of the American Revolution Award: Dylan Jenkins

Robert G. Appel Citizenship Award: Aydan Radke

Kiwanis Character Award: Shae Simons

Athlete of the Year: Jonathan Moore and Shae Simons

Scholarships

Chesbro/Cushman/Kyser Scholarship: Lanee Lucas

Streator Onized Credit Union: Dylan Jenkins and Cloee Johnston

Woodland Education Association Scholarship: Emma Highland and Dylan Jenkins

Orville and Maralee Mounce Memorial Scholarship: Shea Simons

Coach Jerry Ross and the 1972 Elite 8 WHS Basketball Team Scholarship: Jonathan Moore

Kiwanis Service to Learn (Dave Goerne) Scholarship: Lanee Lucas

Vactor Manufacturing: Darin Schultz

Streator Masonic Lodge Scholarship: Cloee Johnston and Dylan Jenkins

Streator Leading Ladies: Shae Simons

Young Women in Public Affairs Scholarship: Lanee Lucas

Woodland Education Foundation Scholarship: Peyton Bradbury and Lanee Lucas

Jerry Daugherity Memorial Scholarship: Kaiden Connor

Laverne Dethenbaugh Memorial Scholarship: Emma Highland

Martell Family Scholarship: Dylan Jenkins and Darin Schultz

Streator Golf Association Scholarship: Tucker Hill

AARP Scholarship: Nancy Duran

Streator Community Credit Union: Cloee Johnston

Streator PEO Chapter CM Scholarship: Shae Simons

Beckie Chismarick Memorial Scholarship: Lanee Lucas

Gloria Jurczack Memorial Scholarship: Cloee Johnson

Streator PEO Chapter IC Scholarship: Shae Simons

Livingston County Farm Bureau Scholarship: Dylan Jenkins