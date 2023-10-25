October 27, 2023
Scary organ, piano concert to return to Ottawa

Performance to be in the Open Table UCC Church

By Shaw Local News Network
Ben Kuiper (left), dressed as Beethoven for Halloween, performs "Pumpkin Boogie" on the piano Sunday evening during the Scary Organ and Piano Concert at Open Table United Church of Christ in Ottawa. Students and colleagues of Anne Badger (right) performed eerie music in celebration of Halloween.

The annual Ottawa Scary Organ and Piano Concert is scheduled 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, upstairs at the Open Table UCC Church, 910 Columbus St.

This highly anticipated annual concert features the scary sounds of organists and pianists in a performance space decorated with spiderwebs and spooky lights.

The public is invited to this concert. It is family-friendly, costume friendly and free. Listen to the thundering music of Bach’s Toccata in D minor played on the grand pipe organ. Enjoy little ghosts and goblins playing their spooky music for all to enjoy. The performers are friends, students and colleagues of Anne Badger, and Badger will have a spooky organ piece to play herself.