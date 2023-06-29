2023 NewsTribune All-Area Softball Team

A look at the top softball players in the NewsTribune area for the 2023 season.
First Team
Kaitlyn Anderson, Henry-Senachwine, C, so.
Anderson was strong at the plate and behind the plate for the Mallards. She hit .521, which ranked second in the area, tied for the area lead with four triples and tied for sixth in the area with three homers. Anderson also had 25 RBIs and 19 runs. She threw out 14 attempted base stealers. She was First-Team All-Tri-County Conference and Illinois Coaches Association Class 1A Second-Team All State.
Addie Bontz, St. Bede, OF, sr.
Bontz got the Bruin offense started as the team’s leadoff hitter. She hit .313 and ranked top 10 in the area in runs (30), stolen bases (12) and home runs (3) while also contributing 16 RBIs and four doubles. She was unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference East Division and Illinois Coaches Association Class 1A Second-Team All State.
Addie Duttlinger, La Salle-Peru, C, jr.
Duttlinger’s speed was a big weapon atop the L-P line. She led the area in runs (48), ranked second in steals (36), triples (3) and doubles (12) while also hitting .472, which ranked sixth in the area. She also had 22 RBIs. Duttlinger was All-Interstate 8 Conference and Illinois Coaches Association Class 3A Second-Team All State.
Ella Hermes, St. Bede, P, jr.
The 2023 co-NewsTribune Softball Player of the Year played a key role in St. Bede’s run to the Class 1A state title. She had an area-best 1.46 ERA and was top five in wins (11-1) and strikeouts (149). Offensively, she was top 10 in the area in batting average (.413), triples (3), doubles (12), RBIs (26), runs (38) and steals (14). She was First-Team All-Three Rivers Conference East Division and Illinois Coaches Association Class 1A First-Team All State.
Isa Ibarra, Princeton, OF, sr.
Ibarra returned from a knee injury and made a big impact as the team’s lone senior. She ranked top 10 in the area in batting average (.468), doubles (12) and RBIs (31). Ibarra was First-Team All-Three Rivers Conference East Division.
Katie Jenner, Mendota, IF, sr.
Jenner was a strong offensive weapon for the Trojans. She finished top 10 in the area in batting average (.468), doubles (9) and runs (29). She also contributed 16 RBIs, two triples and a home run. She was unanimously voted All-Three Rivers Conference East Division.
Ava Lambert, La Salle-Peru, IF, jr.
Lambert provided plenty of pop for the Cavaliers, leading the area with eight home runs and ranking top five in the area in doubles (11) and RBIs (32). She also hit .426, which ranked ninth in then area. Lambert was All-Interstate 8 Conference and Illinois Coaches Association Class 3A Third-Team All State.
Ava Lannen, La Salle-Peru, IF, sr.
Lannen had a solid season at the plate and at shortstop. She ranked top 10 in the area in triples (3), RBIs (29) and runs (29). Lannen also hit .378 and contributed six doubles and a home run. She was voted All-Interstate 8 Conference.
Taylor Martyn, La Salle-Peru, OF, sr.
Martyn displayed power and speed. She was third in the area in home runs (3), tied for second in RBIs (36) and tied for seventh in doubles (10), while leading the area in steals (38) and ranking second in runs (42). She also hit .474, which ranked fifth in the area. Martyn was All-Interstate 8 Conference and Illinois Coaches Association Class 3A First-Team All State.
Lesleigh Maynard, Bureau Valley, IF, so.
Maynard hit safely more than half the time, leading the area with a .576 batting average. She ranked third in the area in runs (41) and steals (18) and also contributed seven doubles. Maynard was named First-Team All-Three Rivers Conference East Division.
Chloe Mitchell, La Salle-Peru, P, sr.
Mitchell baffled hitters all season long. She was the area wins leader with a 20-4 record. Mitchell also led the area in strikeouts with 176 in 155 1/3 innings and ranked second in the area with a 2.09 ERA. Mitchell was All-Interstate 8 Conference and Illinois Coaches Association Class 3A Third-Team All State.
Madison Smith, Bureau Valley, Ut., so.
Smith played a key role for the Storm at the plate and in the pitching circle. She led the area in RBIs (43) and doubles (14) and ranked top 10 in average (.484), home runs (3), triples (2). She also scored 25 runs. The First-Team All-Three Rivers Conference East Division pick was second in the area in strikeouts with 157 and had a 3.72 ERA.
Reagan Stoudt, St. Bede, P, jr.
The 2023 co-NewsTribune Softball Player of the Year helped lead the Bruins to the Class 1A state championship with a strong season at the plate and in the circle. She ranked top three in the area in average (.505), home runs (6), triples (4) and RBIs (36) and tied for seventh in runs (29). Stoudt was 10-2 in the circle with a 2.70 ERA and 138 strikeouts. She was unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference East Division and Illinois Coaches Association Class 1A First-Team All State.
Maddy Torrance, St. Bede, IF, sr.
Torrance came up clutch for the Bruins, delivering the game-winning hit in the Class 1A state title game. She hit .388 with 18 RBIs, five doubles and a home run. Torrance was voted Illinois Coaches Association Class 1A Second-Team All State.
Honorable Mention
Tori Balma, Putnam County, OF, jr.; Evin Becker, La Salle-Peru, IF, sr.; Maddie Becker, Mendota, OF, jr.; Lilly Bosnich, St. Bede, jr., IF; Maddy Dalton, St. Bede, jr., IF; Brooklynn Guelde, Earlville, P, jr.; Lauren Harbison, Henry-Senachwine, P, so.; Makayla Hecht, Princeton, IF, fr.; Kelsea Klingenberg, Princeton, IF, so.; Pru Mangan, Fieldcrest, C, fr.; Ashlyn May, Fieldcreset, IF, sr.; Mya McLaughlin, Hall, OF/C, jr.; Callie Mertes, La Salle-Peru, IF, so.; Charlie Pellegrini, Hall, Ut., fr.; Bella Pinter, St. Bede, C, jr.; Carly Reglin, Bureau Valley, Ut., so.; Maggie Richetta, Putnam County, IF, jr.; Emma Schultz, Mendota, C, so.; Emma Slingsby, St. Bede, OF, fr.; Ryleigh Sondgeroth, Mendota, P, jr.; Hope Whightsil, Hall, C/IF, sr.; Reise Zellmer, Putnam County, IF, sr.