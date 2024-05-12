St. Bede baseball tops Putnam County in resumed game: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

BASEBALL

St. Bede 3, Putnam County 2 (8 inn.): In a game that was twice postponed due to weather and restarted Saturday with the score tied 2-2, the Bruins pulled out the Tri-County Conference win in extra innings on an RBI single by Alan Spencer in the top of the eighth.

Spencer finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs and earned the win on the mound as he gave up two earned runs on three hits with eight strikeouts and five walks in eight innings.

Nathan Husser was 2 for 4 with a home run, a double, two runs and an RBI for St. Bede (18-14, 9-7 TCC).

Johnathon Stunkel doubled, scored a run and drove in a run for PC (7-18, 5-11).

The Bruins and Panthers will both compete next week in the Class 1A St. Bede Regional.

Tri-Valley 9, Fieldcrest 0: Tyler Serna went 2 for 4 as the Knights lost in the Heart of Illinois Conference Showcase.

SOFTBALL

La Salle-Peru 2-9, East Peoria 9-7: The Cavaliers split a nonconference doubleheader in La Salle, losing the first game 9-2 and winning the second 9-7.

Ava Lambert went 3 for 4 in the opener, while Kelsey Frederick was 1 for 2 and scored a run.

In the second game, Addie Duttlinger hit three doubles, drove in three runs and scored a run, while Grace Pecchio was 2 for 3 with a home run, two RBIs and a run.

Brie Ruppert earned the win in the circle for L-P (16-13) as she gave up five runs (one earned) on six hits with three strikeouts and three walks in 4 1/3 innings.

At Taylor Ridge: St. Bede defeated Sherrard 10-1 in five innings and tied AlWood 0-0 in the Rockridge Invite.

Against Sherrard, Bella Pinter hit two home runs and had three RBIs, Ella Hermes was 3 for 4 with a home run, a triple, two runs and two RBIs and Lily Bosnich homered and drove in two runs.

Reagan Stoudt earned the win in the circle as she gave up one earned run on five hits with five strikeouts and no walks in five innings.

Bosnich tripled and Hermes doubled for the Bruins’ only two hits against AlWood. Hermes threw a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts and one walk.

Princeton 9, Stillman Valley 4: Sylvie Rutledge was 3 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI to help the Tigresses to a nonconference victory in Stillman Valley.

Kelsea Klingenberg was 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI for Princeton (16-7), while Reese Reviglio earned the win by giving up four runs (two earned) on 10 hits with seven strikeouts and no walks in six innings.

Fisher 5, Fieldcrest 1: TeriLynn Timmerman doubled and scored a run as the Knights lost in the Heart of Illinois Conference Showcase.

BOYS TENNIS

At La Salle: La Salle-Peru finished second in the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

At El Paso: Fieldcrest finished 13th among 17 teams at the El Paso-Gridley Last Chance Meet.

Jackson Hakes won the discus with a toss of 43.48 meters, Michael Beckett was runner-up in the triple jump with a leap of 5.53 meters and Caleb Krischel placed third in the 800 in 2:06.96.