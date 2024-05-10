Fieldcrest qualifies two girls for state track: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

At El Paso: Fieldcrest qualified two athletes for the IHSA state meet out of the Class 1A El Paso-Gridley Sectional on Thursday.

Macy Gochanour won the 300-meter hurdles in 48.83 seconds and placed second in the 100 hurdles in 17.14, while Pru Mangan placed second in the discus with a throw of 31.95 meters.

Pru Mangan

BASEBALL

Hall 22, Bureau Valley 1 (4 inn.): The Red Devils scored 10 runs in the top of the first inning on their way to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Manlius.

Payton Dye went 3 for 4 with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs and also threw a complete game, giving up one earned run on four hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

Luke Bryant doubled twice, scored three runs and drove in a run for Hall (18-9, 9-2 TRC East), while Jack Jablonski was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs.

Henry-Senachwine 4, Midwest Central 3 (8 inn.): Mason Guarnieri singled to score Nolan Dunshee in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Mallards a walkoff win in a nonconference game in Henry.

Dunshee was 2 for 3 with a run for Henry (13-11-1), while Teagan Williams went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI.

Zach Barnes earned the win in relief, giving up one earned run on three hits with four strikeouts and no walks in five innings.

Kewanee 7, Mendota 3: Izaiah Nanez was 2 for 3 with an RBI as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Kewanee.

Braiden Freeman went 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI for Mendota (10-8, 4-6 TRC East).

SOFTBALL

Bureau Valley 15, Hall 5 (5 inn.): The Storm scored six runs in each the second and fourth innings in a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Manlius.

Lesleigh Maynard was 2 for 3 and scored three runs for BV (14-8, 6-4 TRC East), while Sadie Bailey went 1 for 3 with three runs and an RBI and Madison Smith was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and two runs.

Carly Reglin threw a complete game to earn the win in the circle.

Kaitlyn Coutts was 2 for 2 with three RBIs for Hall (3-22, 1-9), while Caroline Morris and Ava Delphi were each 2 for 3 with two runs.

Earlville 20, Hiawatha 5: The Red Raiders cruised to a Little Ten Conference victory in Earlville.

Kewanee 14, Mendota 3 (5 inn.): Kirby Bond was 2 for 3 with a double and a run as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Kewanee.