St. Bede’s Alex Ankiewicz throws no-hitter: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

BASEBALL

St. Bede 7, Woodland 0: Alex Ankiewicz threw a no-hitter Friday to lead the Bruins to a Tri-County Conference victory in Peru.

Ankiewicz struck out 12 batters, walked none and hit one.

Gus Burr was 1 for 2 with a home run, two RBIs and a run for St. Bede (17-14, 8-7 TCC), while Ryan Slingsby went 2 for 4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs.

La Salle-Peru 8, Sycamore 4: Nolan Van Duzer went 3 for 3 with a home run, a double and two RBIs to help the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory in Sycamore.

Alex Galindo was 3 for 4 with two RBIs for L-P (13-15, 5-9 I8), while Seth Adams, Brendan Boudreau and Jacob Gross each hit a double.

Brandon Foreman earned the win as he allowed three earned runs and struck out seven batters.

Putnam County 5, Newark 3: Traxton Mattingly went 2 for 4 with a double, an RBI and a run as the Panthers earned a nonconference victory in Newark.

Jaden Stoddard was 1 for 2 with an RBI for PC (7-17).

Johnathon Stunkel was the winning pitcher in relief.

Princeton 5, Rockridge 4: Luke LaPorte hit an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Tigers a walk-off win in a Three Rivers Conference crossover game in Princeton.

Jace Stuckey was 3 for 4 with a double and a run for Princeton (9-12), while Ace Christiansen went 2 for 4 with a run.

Will Lott earned the win in relief as he gave up one earned run on four hits with one strikeout and one walk in four innings.

Mendota 8, Polo 3: Justin Randolph homered and scored three runs as the Trojans earned a nonconference win in Polo.

Braiden Freeman was 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run for Mendota (11-8), while Evan McPheeters earned the win on the mound.

Earlville 10, Hiawatha 9: The Red Raiders earned a Little Ten Conference game in Kirkland..

Newman 4, Bureau Valley 3 (10 inn.): Landen Birdsley singled, drove in a run and scored a run as the Storm fell in extra innings in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Sterling.

Bryce Helms pitched eight innings for the Storm (11-15, 4-6 TRC East), giving up three unearned runs on three hits with six strikeouts and two walks. Elijah Endress took the loss in relief.

Prairie Central 4, Fieldcrest 0: Zach Johnson went 2 for 2 as the Knights lost a nonconference game in Fairbury.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

At Taylor Ridge: Bureau Valley beat Kewanee in the 4x400-meter relay – the final event of the night – to claim the title at the Three Rivers Conference Meet.

The Storm finished with 81 points to the Boilermakers’ 80.

Princeton (67) placed sixth, Hall (29) was 11th and Mendota (17) was 13th.

Bureau Valley won on the strength of seven third-place finishes in Andrew Roth in the 110 hurdles (16.83 seconds), Landon Hulsing in the discus (45.39 meters) and high jump (1.83) and Justin Moon in the triple jump (12.18) along with the 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800 relays.

For Princeton, Payne Miller won the shot put (16.73), Ian Morris won the discus (50.28) and Andrew Peacock won the pole vault (3.66).

Hall’s Caleb Bickett finished second in the 200 in 23.34.

Mendota’s Sebastian Carlos took third in the 400 in 51.82.

At Morris: La Salle-Peru finished sixth in the Interstate 8 Conference Meet.

Daniel Gutierrez had the Cavaliers’ best finish as he placed second in the 400 meters in 55.6 seconds.

SOFTBALL

La Salle-Peru 7, Serena 5: The Cavaliers scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull out a nonconference victory in La Salle.

Taylor Vescogni doubled twice, drove in two runs and scored a run for L-P (15-12), while Allie Thome homered and drove in two runs.

Callie Mertes earned the win in relief as she pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing no hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

At Taylor Ridge: St. Bede split a pair of games at the Rockridge Invite, losing to IC Catholic 5-2 and beating Riverdale 4-3.

Against IC Catholic, Reagan Stoudt hit a solo home run in the second inning and also took the loss in the circle.

Stoudt and Bella Pinter were each 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI against Riverdale while Ella Hermes earned the win in the circle, allowing three earned runs on 11 hits with six strikeouts and no walks in a complete game.

Putnam County 10, Midland 1: Kylee Moore went 3 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs to help the Panthers to a Tri-County Conference victory in Varna.

Valeria Villagomez doubled twice, drove in two runs and scored twice for PC (10-13, 5-9 TCC), while Gabby Doyle went 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI.

Henry-Senachwine 8, Eureka 4: Abbie Stanbary went 3 for 4 with a triple, two doubles, two RBIs and two runs to lead the Mallards to a nonconference victory in Eureka.

Rylan Davis drove in three runs for the Mallards (15-12), while Lauren Harbison was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI.

Newman 4, Bureau Valley 0: Madison Smith had the only hit for the Storm in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Sterling.

Indian Creek 14, Earlville 3: Addie Scherer was 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI as the Red Raiders lost a Little Ten Conference game in Earlville.

GIRLS SOCCER

Genoa-Kingston 3, Princeton 2 (PK): The No. 6-seeded Tigresses lost to the No. 4 Cogs in penalty kicks in a Class 1A Alleman Regional semifinal in Moline.

The game was scoreless at the end of regulation and was tied 2-2 after overtime before Princeton was outshot 4-2 in penalty kicks.