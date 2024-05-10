L-P softball, baseball regional pairings released

The La Salle-Peru softball team earned the No. 4 seed in its sub-sectional, while the L-P baseball team was tabbed as the No. 6 seed.

In softball, the Cavaliers (14-12) will play in the Class 3A Metamora Regional.

L-P will play No. 6 Streator in the second semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 21. The winner advances to play the winner of No. 1 Metamora and No. 7 Kankakee in the title game at 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 24.

The regional champion moves on to the Washington Sectional.

In baseball, the Cavs (12-15) are playing host to a Class 3A regional at Huby Sarver Field.

L-P opens the regional against No. 2 Morris in the first semifinal at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 22. The second semifinal is at 6:30 p.m. May 22 between No. 5 Ottawa and No. 3 Plano.

The title game is at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25.

The regional champion advances to the Washington Sectional.