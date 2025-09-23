Daily Journal 2-Minute Drill: Happy homecomings

It was just two short years ago when Bishop McNamara suffered a 51-0 loss to Wheaton Academy at its 100th homecoming game, the worst homecoming loss in program history. But as the Fightin’ Irish celebrated a 75-0 win over Chicago Christian last Friday to improve to 4-0 with the program’s largest homecoming win, those two years seemed like a lifetime ago.

Facing the same Knights program that romped them 56-13 on their way to the IHSA Class 2A State championship last year – although they did replace 20 of their 22 starters – the Fightin’ Irish scored three times on their first five plays, with both Malachi Lee and Julius May tallying first-half touchdown hat tricks, while the defense held the Knights to negative-20 yards.

While not as ceremonious as their 100-year celebration a couple of years ago, last weekend was the first homecoming game at the new Rich Zinanni Athletic Complex. After missing the last three postseasons, the senior class at McNamara hasn’t had much to remember on the football field during their high school tenures. But they’re now a win away from snapping that playoff skid, and regardless of how the rest of the year goes, they’ll always remember the night they made school history at the first homecoming game at their new stadium.

Quick recap

Here are the area’s scores from Week 4:

Editor’s note: Peotone (vs. Lisle) and St. Anne (vs. Schlarman) earned forfeit victories.

Handful of local teams remain unbeaten

Football: Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Waubonsie Valley Week 3 Bradley-Bourbonnais' Rontez Smith breaks away from defenders for a first down during the Boilermakers' 35-6 victory over Waubonsie Valley Friday earlier this season. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

The Fightin’ Irish, who are 4-0 for the first time since 2010, are far from the lone 4-0 team in the Daily Journal area. Between 11-Man and 8-Man football, five of the area’s 15 teams can be part of the first wave of teams to clinch playoff eligibility with a fifth win in Week 5.

Bradley-Bourbonnais made it back-to-back 4-0 starts with their neutral site victory against the out-of-state Dragons. Clifton Central won the battle of the Comets, outscoring Oakwood 22-7 after a 40-minute weather delay. In 8-Man play, Milford/Cissna Park got six rushing touchdowns and a passing score from Dierks Neukomm to get past Martinsville while St. Anne stayed perfect with a forfeit win.

The Boilermakers welcome Stagg for homecoming this week with the chance to qualify for their fourth straight postseason, something they’ve only done twice before. The Comets can clinch their spot with a rivalry win at Watseka. Milford/Cissna Park and St. Anne both have high-profile undefeated matchups in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association, as the Bearcats host Pawnee and the Cardinals host South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville.

Cedric Terrell III, Kankakee make statement at Normal

Football: Kankakee vs. Nazareth week 1 Kankakee's Cedric Terrell breaks away from Nazareth defenders to run for a touchdown during a game at Kankakee earlier this season. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

Some teams can schedule perennial state powers in the opening two or three weeks, lose them, and still find themselves ranked in the IHSA AP Polls. Kankakee, who fell to Nazareth and Lincoln-Way East to open the season, did not get that grace, falling out of the Class 5A rankings after two weeks.

At Normal Community last Friday, the Kays showed that they’re being overlooked.

Trailing 10-0 at the half, the Kays roared back to take a late 21-17 lead on Cedric Terrell III’s second touchdown catch of the night from Phillip Turner. On the ensuing Ironmen drive, Terrell III jumped a route for a win-sealing interception return touchdown in the final minute of the Kays’ win at the No. 6 team in Class 7A.

Now at 2-2 and a full steam of momentum for their stretch run of five Southland Athletic Conference games to close out the regular season, expect the Kays to keep riding their momentum to a hefty stack of wins over the next month or so.

Weekend’s best

Here are the area’s passing, rushing and receiving leaders from Week 4:

Passing

Erick Castillo, Momence: 22 for 32, 352 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs; 42 rushing yards, rushing TD

Brady Shule, Clifton Central: 22 for 38, 333 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs

Connor Henline, Coal City: 8 for 14, 165 yards, 5 TDs

Connor Harrod, Manteno: 4 for 14, 135 yards, TD, INT; 72 rushing yards, rushing TD

Karter Krutsinger, Bishop McNamara: 3 for 3, 108 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing

Dierks Neukomm, Milford/Cissna Park: 22 carries, 243 yards, 6 TDs; 15 for 27 passing, 189 yards, TD, INT

Billy Moore, Wilmington: 6 carries, 170 yards, 2 TDs

Dane Van Duyne, Wilmington: 9 carries, 118 yards, TD

Ryan Kettman, Wilmington: 7 carries, 90 yards, TD

Jordan Callaway, Bishop McNamara: 7 carries 89 yards, TD

Receiving

Kaden Neveu, Clifton Central: 8 receptions, 154 yards, 3 TDs

Eddie Ferreira, Momence: 5 receptions, 87 yards, 2 TDs

Malachi Lee, Bishop McNamara: 2 receptions, 68 yards, TD; 53 rushing yards, rushing TD; punt return TD

Maddox Muehling, Milford/Cissna Park: 8 receptions 66 yards, TD

Jace Comstock, Milford/Cissna Park: 4 receptions, 64 yards

Editor’s note: Individual stats for Bradley-Bourbonnais and Kankakee were not available.