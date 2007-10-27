Crystal Lake South wastes little time in win over Knights

GRAYSLAKE – On Crystal Lake South’s first possession Friday night against Grayslake North, the Gators began at their own 20-yard line, moved down field, had two touchdowns called back for holding penalties and another long run canceled out because of an illegal block.

If you count the penalties, South’s drive actually was 110 yards and it only took them 1:45 to cover the ground and end up in the end zone.

The Gators’ had little trouble the rest of the way as they rolled over Grayslake North, 46-0, in Fox Valley Conference crossover football action.

“I think we played the style of football we wanted to play,” Crystal Lake South coach Jim Stuglis said.

“Obviously we have to eliminate the penalties, but overall I think we ran the ball well, we threw the ball well and played some great defense.”

Crystal Lake South quarterback Ian Ormseth had his way with the Knights’ defense, completeing 11 of 13 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns. One hundred-ninety of those yards came in the first half, along with all three touchowns.

“The line really gave me time and made it easy for me tonight,” Ormseth said.

“My receivers did a great job of getting open and when they get open like they did tonight, all I have to do is throw the ball to them.”

South took a 27-0 halftime lead, thanks to Ormseth’s three touchdown passes to Ryan Kelley, Ryan Forrestal and Richie Schumacher and a score off a 10-yard run by Colin Masterson.

The Gators’ defense held the Knights to 16 yards rushing on 27 carries and 82 total yards.

“We are still a little banged up,” Stuglis said.

“But overall we are ready for conference play and we are in about as good of shape as we can be.”