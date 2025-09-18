Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: St. Charles East junior Ari Bigda, flag football

Name: Ari Bigda

School: St. Charles East, junior

Sport: Flag football

Why she was selected: In a game against Wheaton Warrenville South, Bigda threw for 111 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 62 yards and a score to help the Saints to an 18-0 victory for their first-ever win in DuKane Conference play.

Bigda was selected the Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week based on an online vote.

Here is her Q&A with sports reporter Joel Boenitz.

Talk me through how you felt you did in your first DuKane Conference game.

Bigda: I think I performed really well. I think our team came together that game, and that was definitely our most collected game and was our first game where we were really working together well. And I think my arm felt good that game, and overall it was just a good performance on both ends.

How big was it scoring on your first two possessions?

Bigda: It definitely closed the gap, and I think that’s something that we always want to do, is just close the gap early. And when we did that, I feel like it’s a little more secure because we could do more of the plays that we wanted to learn more, and it felt good overall.

You also had 62 rushing yards and a rushing score in the game. Would you describe yourself as a dual-threat QB?

Bigda: Yes definitely. My first option is always to see who’s open. But my coach always says if no one is open, just run where I need to go to collect yards for us.

How good did it feel to get the team’s first-ever conference victory?

Bigda: It just feels cool being the first ones to do it. And for me, it feels cool being the quarterback to do it too. We came in with thinking there it was going to be very hard game, but we ended up pulling it together and doing what we did the first game.

What got you into flag football?

Bigda: My dad 100%. When we found out about it, it was something we definitely wanted to do. But then I went on a more competitive softball team and I started questioning if I wanted to do it. But at the end of the day, I realized that this is like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I had to do it.

What’s the atmosphere been like on the team?

Bigda: With it being the first year, no one really knew the rules and everything. So I think coming in with that and starting from ground zero, we’ve come a very long way. And I think something that we all do well is work together. And we always find ways. We have small girls, tall girls, little girls, and everything. And it just makes everything work.

Do you have a favorite pre-game snack?

Bigda: Goldfish is my go-to. And I can’t have it every time, but I also get Starbucks.