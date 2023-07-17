Joliet Catholic’s HJ Grigsby ready to take on offensive leadership role

The foundation of the vaunted Joliet Catholic running game is balance.

Multiple running backs often share the load, and no one running back is expected to take an aggressively heavier load than any of the others.

However, if one of the runners happens to step to the forefront to lead the way, the Hilltoppers won’t stand in the way of success.

“Things are going great. We’re all jelling together, working hard in the weight room, and we can’t wait for August.” — HJ Grigsby, Joliet Catholic Academy

HJ Grigsby was the most productive back last season for the Hilltoppers from a statistical standpoint, finishing with 1,362 total yards and 16 touchdowns. It puts him squarely in the position to lead the Hilltoppers this season, which is a challenging role, but one Grigsby welcomes.

“Things are going great,” Grigsby said. “We’re all jelling together, working hard in the weight room, and we can’t wait for August.”

Grigsby would certainly accept an opportunity to carry the ball more often in his final season, but the buy-in and belief that the offense is at its best when a lot of people are involved and invested is what he believes first and foremost.

“I’m training my body for more work, but there’s other people there too,” Grigsby said. “Helping get them ready for the carries they will get as well. I’ll be there, but they are going to be there too.”

Joliet Catholic Academy's HJ Grigsby runs the ball during last fall's playoff loss to Providence. (Adam Jomant for Shaw Media/Adam Jomant)

Grigsby is on board with the varied Hilltopper attack and knows variety will lessen the attention on him and give him more options when he does have the ball.

“We can do so many things in our offense,” Grigsby said. “We have speed and strength. All of our fullbacks can play and are fast. Our skill players are smart and are strong.

“So I love all the things we can do.”

Joliet Catholic coach Jake Jaworski also likes the varied skill sets his offensive unit can bring to the table. In particular, he appreciates the variety of skills that Grigsby adds to that equation.

“He’s an explosive kid. He’s a track qualifier and a basketball kid,” Jaworski said. “He’s a different kind of build than some of the past guys that we’ve had. He’s a long, lankier guy. It’d probably be a disservice to give him the ball 25 times a game right now just the way his body is built.

“But again, pairing some of our skill guys with some different formations and some different things can really kind of take a lot of that load, even if he’s in the backfield all the time. It can really lighten the load on some of the things that we’re doing with them where it’s not a constant pounding between the tackles type stuff.”

Grigsby versatility also gives Jaworski the possibility of putting him in the secondary at times.

“He’s worked hard in the offseason, he’s played three sports, he’s gotten the weight room, and he’s put some weight on,” Jaworski said. “He might also contribute for us on defense too this year.”

Grigsby will go wherever he’s asked to play, and that willingness and skill set has attracted collegiate interest from multiple schools. He currently holds 10 offers and hopes to make a decision by the end of the year.

“Schools like that I’m athletic and I’m football smart,” Grigsby said. “When I’m on offense, I can read the defense, and when I’m on defense, I can do the same thing with the opposing offense. They all like that.”